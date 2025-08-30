Emotional intelligence in schools: building skills beyond academics

In education, the cultivation of emotional intelligence stands as a cornerstone of holistic development. Beyond academic achievements, the ability to navigate emotions, understand others, and foster positive relationships plays a pivotal role in shaping students’ success and well-being.

The significance of emotional intelligence in school education is enormous, when integrated in everyday learning it helps students achieve academic excellence and develop interpersonal skills.

Robust link between emotional skills and academics

Social-emotional development is central to academic success and healthy social interaction among and between school communities. There is extensive evidence on the connection between school achievement and healthy social-emotional competence, which dictates that students who are able to manage their emotions have more motivation, perseverance, and concentration, critical in achieving academic success.

Such abilities also allow learners to interact constructively with their teachers and peers, creating collaborative learning communities that foster intellectual development.

Operating in multiple contexts

These abilities greatly influence interpersonal relationships in schools. Schools as social microcosms offer good grounds for establishing such social capabilities as communication, conflict resolution, and empathy. These are the students who best perform when working in wide social contexts, forming positive relations, and positively contributing to their societies. By establishing respectful environments and embracing environments where everyone who is part of the organization can feel appreciated and loved, international schools provide a foundation in paving the way for cross-cultural respectfulness and empathy.

The need for an integrated approach

To cultivate emotional competence well, international schools embrace multidimensional strategies involving educators, parents, and learners together. Teachers play a key role in the formation of social and emotional capabilities through the infusion of reflection time and skill acquisition into the curriculum. Strategies like peer mentoring, collaborative learning, and mindfulness provide learners with means to acquire self-knowledge, self-management, and empathy that form the integral elements of socio-emotional competency.

The role of parental involvement

Parental influence plays a fundamental role in strengthening social and emotional development beyond the school setting. International schools activate parents through information sessions and workshops in order to sensitize parents on the necessity for social-emotional skills and give guidance on how to support these at home.

By acting as positive influencers and providing support and motivation, parents are able to build a supporting atmosphere that blends well with learning opportunities at school.

How students contribute to social development

Students themselves are actively involved in their social and emotional development. Through peer support programs, group projects, and extracurricular activities, students learn and develop their social skills in real-life situations. Peer mediation and emotional intelligence clubs promote leadership, empathy, and conflict resolution skills, allowing students to be positive change agents in their school communities.

The positive influence of peers

The students spend most of their time with students and friends, who have a very strong influence on them. The language they speak, the idioms they use, their practices and habits, and the experiences that they are exposed to leave an impact on the formation of their personalities that, in the long term, may even influence the career choices they make. Also, peers do stay in a student’s life even when they become adults, and this does influence the manner in which they lead their lives past graduation as well.

(The author is Head of Learning, Canadian International School, Bangalore)