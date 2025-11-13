Empowering educators through future-ready online courses

As education undergoes rapid transformation, Equanimity Learning is reshaping how teachers grow and evolve through a suite of specialized online courses designed exclusively for educators and school leaders. The platform, co-founded by Siddharth Rajgarhia and Gautam Rajgarhia, aims to equip teachers with the tools, mindsets, and reflective practices needed to thrive in today’s dynamic classrooms.

Far from conventional teacher training, these courses focus on the art and heart of teaching — emphasizing clarity, calm, and connection in the learning process. Each module blends brain-based learning, reflective exercises, and practical classroom strategies, helping educators strengthen emotional intelligence, confidence, and adaptability.

The online offerings span a range of essential areas, including teaching essentials, classroom management, and habits of highly effective people.

• Teaching Essentials helps educators design creative, learner-centered lessons while understanding diverse student needs.

• Classroom Management, based on globally recognized approaches by Rob Plevin, introduces humane, relationship-driven techniques to create calm, engaging environments.

• Habits of Highly Effective People, inspired by Stephen Covey’s timeless framework, guides teachers in developing proactive, balanced, and purposeful mindsets that extend beyond the classroom.

Each course encourages self-reflection, collaboration, and practical application, ensuring that educators not only learn but transform how they teach.