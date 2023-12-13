Enhance your adaptability skill

In a world of rapid changes in people and events, Adaptability is a very important quality which we need to possess at all times; it is an imperative life skill. Anything you persistently do becomes your habit. Once you build a habit of what you do, who you are, how you work, whom you interact with, where you live – you settle down into a comfort zone. The moment any of these varies, it demands you to adjust to the new reality. How keenly do you adapt?

Some ideas to achieve your goals

• While there is a change around you, there has to be a change within you – an inward preparation. Your mind might say - I do not like this change. Instill the mind that you have embraced many changes in life and evolved, this is going to be just one more.

• Changes are inevitable part of your life journey, choose to trust them. Trusting yourself, trusting every scene and life to be beautiful; act as a stimulus to a positive outcome from your situations.

• Changes are always productive and beneficial. Although they are challenging - distressed mind, health problems, capital fluctuations or relationship conflicts, you arise out of the situation stronger. That’s an enormous benefit.

• Working with Adaptability: Pursue roles in which success depends on retorting to persistently changing circumstances. Avoid roles that call for structure and obviousness. These roles will make you feel inadequate, discourage you, and suppress your independence. An employee with adaptability skills greets the inconvenient change as a challenge, instead of an exasperating issue. It provides them the opportunity to display their initiative and problem-solving skills.

• Leading with Adaptability: When the situation is tough, assist your diffident friends, colleagues, and clients discover ways to collect themselves and take charge of the situation. Elucidate that adaptability is beyond than just rolling with the blows; it is more about steadily, intelligently and calmly responding to situations.

• Adapting is just a matter of breaching old longstanding and rigid thought patterns. Ruminate that each time; you are just one thought and one decision faraway from acclimating and adapting peaceably with life.

• Meditate regularly to enhance your power to receive, accept, accommodate and endure. It refines your thoughts. Even though people or circumstances are not your way, your mind will be. You will willingly be able to receive the change, think right, detach emotionally, consult your acumen, and respond suitably.

• Each morning offer gratitude for what you have and who you are. Gratitude creates self-confidence. It also reduces the tendencies to grumble or blame.

(The author is Assistant Prof - Economics & International Business, IILM University, Gurugram)