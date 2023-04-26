Fee financing products now available for parents at zero-cost EMIs

Hyderabad-based start-up firm, PrekshaEdutech launches an innovative product that helps parents pay educational fees in multiple EMIs at zero-cost. The product has been designed to help parents who may be struggling with the high cost of education in today's economy. By offering zero-cost fee financing solutions, PrekshaEdutech hopes to ease the financial burden on parents and make education more accessible to all. With the ability to pay in multiple EMIs, parents can spread the cost of their child's education over a period, making it more affordable and manageable.

Help to over 2 lakh students

Our user-friendly platform addresses the issue of financial exclusion that has affected countless families, improving the quality of education for students and reducing cash flow issues for educational institutions. We have partnered with 50 prestigious schools and colleges to provide financing solutions for over 200,000 students.

Benefit education institutes

In addition to helping parents, the zero-cost fee financing solutions product also benefits educational institutions. By easing cash flow to institutes, the product ensures a steady stream of revenue, which is crucial for their continued operation and growth.

Future vision



We firmly believe that access to education should not be limited by financial constraints, which is why our platform enables students to pursue their dreams without worrying about the cost.

"With our new zero fee financing solutions product, we hope to provide parents with an affordable and manageable way to pay for their child's education''.