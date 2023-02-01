First of its kind simplistic writing workshop at UoH

The University of Hyderabad (UoH) under its Institution of Eminence (IoE) scheme is organising a two days workshop on "Beyond Simplistic Writing: Dissemination of Science through Op-eds" for its researchers and students. The workshop was inaugurated on 30th January 2023 where the inaugural address by was by Prof. B J Rao, Vice Chancellor, UoH and keynote address was by Prof. D Balasubramanian, Distinguished Scientist and Director Research Emeritus, LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI).

"Simplify Science and write articles for the benefit of the common man. Spend time to understand science & technology and then simplify it", said Prof. B J Rao in his address. "This is a very good initiative to generate skill-force among the researchers and students", he added.

Prof D Balasubramanian in his keynote address said, "Regardless of what you write, ensure the following:-Stick to the truth, suggest what it can lead to; Always have an element of surprise; Do not throw jargons as it threatens the common man; Do not boast about your language, use simple language with local phrases; Title must be catchy and should summarise the article; Where possible use pictures to help in relating to the article; End the article with a catch paragraph as readers must think and respond". While ending his lecture Prof. Balasubramanian advised the young audience to also use the Local language to popularise the articles.

The two days workshop being organised by Centre for Regional Studies and Department of Biotechnology and Bioinformatics will see sessions by Prof Usha Raman, Head, Department of Communication, S.N. School of Arts & Communication, UoH; Dr Tejah Balantrapu, Associate Director, LVPEI, Hyderabad; S Anand, CEO & Co-Founder Gramener, Hyderabad; Dr Kirtana Thangavelu, Head, Department of Fine Arts, SN School of Arts & Communication, UoH. Professors Anand K Kondapi and Arvind S Susarla are coordinating this workshop.