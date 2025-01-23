From coding robots to building futures

STEM education—Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics—is revolutionising how students prepare for future careers. By integrating disciplines like coding and robotics, it equips learners with critical thinking, digital literacy, and problem-solving skills. With industries evolving rapidly, STEM bridges the gap between education and workforce demands, fostering innova-tion and adaptability in students worldwide

In a world shaped by AI, IoT, and robotics, STEM education plays a pivotal role in preparing students for careers of the future—many of which don’t yet exist. Coding and robotics pro-vide hands-on learning, while interdisciplinary approaches prepare students for diverse fields like healthcare, entertainment, and sus-tainability. By fostering creativity, adaptability, and collaboration, STEM education equips learners to tackle global challenges, ensur-ing they thrive in a fast-changing technological landscape



Anurag Gupta, co-founder of STEMROBO, has a remarkable jour-ney as an entrepreneur and innovator with over 19 years of diverse industry experience spanning semiconductors, IoT, and STEM ro-botics. His vision is to bridge the gap between education and indus-try requirements, recognizing the transformative role of technology in every aspect of life.

In a rapidly evolving job market, Anurag Gupta has identified the urgent need to equip students with the skills necessary to thrive in the future. STEM education—centered around Science, Technolo-gy, Engineering, and Mathematics—offers a platform for students to develop critical thinking, problem-solving, and innovation skills. By focusing on disciplines like coding and robotics, preparing stu-dents for the challenges and opportunities of tomorrow

Excerpts from the interview

You have spoken about the relevance of STEM education in preparing students for future careers. Can you elabo-rate on why STEM is so crucial in today’s world?

The world is advancing at an unprecedented pace with technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and ro-botics redefining industries. According to the World Economic Fo-rum, 65 per cent of children entering primary school today will eventually work in jobs that don’t yet exist. This makes it essential to focus on skills like computational thinking, digital literacy, and adaptability—core outcomes of STEM education.

In India specifically, careers in technology and engineering are growing by more than 20% annually. By introducing STEM con-cepts early, we can bridge the skills gap and prepare students to ex-cel in emerging fields while fostering their ability to innovate and adapt.

Coding and robotics are often highlighted as key compo-nents of STEM education. Why are these disciplines so important?

Coding and robotics provide hands-on opportunities for students to engage with technology in meaningful ways. Coding helps students understand the logic and structure behind software development, enabling them to create applications and solve complex problems.

Robotics, on the other hand, is an interdisciplinary field that com-bines engineering, computer science, and physics. It allows stu-dents to design, build, and prototype machines, teaching them re-silience and iterative problem-solving. These experiences prepare students not only for technical careers but also for collaborative work environments. Participation in activities like robotics compe-titions further enhances skills like teamwork and leadership, mak-ing students well-rounded professionals.

How does STEM education prepare students for diverse career opportunities beyond technology and engineering?

That’s an excellent question. STEM education nurtures a broad skill set that’s applicable across various sectors. For example, in healthcare, AI-powered diagnostic tools and robotic surgeries rely heavily on STEM expertise. The entertainment industry is booming with opportunities in game design, animation, and virtual reality, all of which demand a solid foundation in computer science and mathematics.

Additionally, sustainability efforts are driving innovation in renew-able energy, smart cities, and environmental monitoring systems—fields that require strong STEM skills. By integrating interdiscipli-nary learning, STEM education equips students to address complex global challenges and explore diverse career pathways.

Innovation seems to be a recurring theme in STEM edu-cation. How does it promote creative thinking and prob-lem-solving?

STEM education thrives on project-based learning and design thinking. Students are encouraged to solve real-world challenges, whether it’s developing assistive devices or community-focused ap-plications. Initiatives like hackathons, maker spaces, and coding camps provide platforms for experimentation and collaboration.

These experiences not only build technical expertise but also foster confidence and creativity. By applying their knowledge to practical problems, students learn to think critically, adapt to new situations, and innovate solutions—skills that are indispensable in today’s dy-namic workforce.

What role do educators, policymakers, and industry lead-ers play in advancing STEM education?

Anurag Gupta: Collaboration is key. Educators need training to implement active-learning strategies like blended learning and flipped classrooms. Policymakers must invest in resources like ro-botics kits, 3D printers, and reliable internet access to create equi-table learning opportunities.

Industry partnerships are equally vital. Companies can provide mentorship, internships, and exposure to real-world challenges, ensuring that students gain practical experience. Initiatives like coding boot camps and industry-led workshops align educational outcomes with workforce demands, creating a more prepared and capable talent pool.