‘Gender Sensitive Teaching’ book launched 

A book titled Gender Sensitive Teaching (A Manual for Educators) was launched on Monday at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) in the presence of Prof B J Rao, Vice-Chancellor, UoH; Prof Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU); Divya Devarajan, Commissioner, Women and Child Development and Prof Shantha Sinha, Former Chair, National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) and Frankie Sturm, Foreign Service Officer at the U.S. Department of State and currently the Assistant Public Affairs Officer at the U.S. Consulate in Hyderabad.

The book has been authored by Sreelata Chebrol, Trustee, Kriti Social Initiatives (KSI), Salma A Farooqui, Professor/Director, H K Sherwani Centre for Deccan Studies, MANNU, Himani Gupta, Co-Founder/Trustee, KSI, Aishwarya Joshi, Consultant, Prof Usha Raman, Department of Communication, S N School of Arts & Communication, UoH and Prof Aparna Rayaprol, Department of Sociology, School of Social Sciences, UoH. The project was funded by the Alumni Engagement Innovation Fund and the United States Consulate, USIRF Hyderabad.

The Chief Guest was Divya Devarajan, Commissioner, Women & Child Development and Prof Shantha Sinha, Former Chair, National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) was the Guest of Honour.