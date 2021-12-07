  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Hans > Young Hans

German Ambassador interacts with faculty, students

German Ambassador interacts with faculty, students
x

German Ambassador interacts with faculty, students

Highlights

His Excellency Walter J Lindner, Ambassador of Germany visited the University of Hyderabad on Monday

Hyderabad: His Excellency Walter J Lindner, Ambassador of Germany visited the University of Hyderabad on Monday. He was accompanied by Embassy Spokesperson Sebastian Fuchs, Cultural Counsellor Johannes Hoeber and Director-Goethe Zentrum Amita Desai.

Vice-Chancellor Prof B J Rao welcomed the Ambassador and team and gave a brief introduction to the university. Ambassador Lindner said he was happy and humbled to be at UoH and know of its achievements.

He was thrilled to know of the various associations the faculty and students of UoH were having with Germany.

Later Ambassador Lindner had interaction with the faculty and students in the Life Sciences auditorium which also included issues like climate change, pollution, ecosystem etc. that are challenging our planet. The meeting was in hybrid mode following all safety protocols in the auditorium.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X