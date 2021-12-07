German Ambassador interacts with faculty, students

Hyderabad: His Excellency Walter J Lindner, Ambassador of Germany visited the University of Hyderabad on Monday. He was accompanied by Embassy Spokesperson Sebastian Fuchs, Cultural Counsellor Johannes Hoeber and Director-Goethe Zentrum Amita Desai.

Vice-Chancellor Prof B J Rao welcomed the Ambassador and team and gave a brief introduction to the university. Ambassador Lindner said he was happy and humbled to be at UoH and know of its achievements.

He was thrilled to know of the various associations the faculty and students of UoH were having with Germany.

Later Ambassador Lindner had interaction with the faculty and students in the Life Sciences auditorium which also included issues like climate change, pollution, ecosystem etc. that are challenging our planet. The meeting was in hybrid mode following all safety protocols in the auditorium.