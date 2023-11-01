GITAM celebrates National Unity Day

GITAM Deemed to be University, Hyderabad, proudly commemorated Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) on Tuesday, with a fervent celebration involving students, faculty, and staff members. The university organized a pledge taking ceremony to mark this special occasion.



Rashtriya Ekta Diwas is observed every year with the aim of fostering and reinforcing dedication towards preserving and strengthening the unity, integrity, and security of our nation. This day also serves as a tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, affectionately known as the Iron Man of India, on his 148th Birth Anniversary. It provides an opportunity to reaffirm the inherent strength and resilience of our nation in the face of both actual and potential threats to unity, integrity, and security.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel played a pivotal role in the consolidation of India’s 565 princely states, making National Unity Day a fitting tribute to his remarkable contributions. As India’s inaugural Deputy Prime Minister, his legacy continues to inspire generations.

The celebration at GITAM Deemed to be University, Hyderabad was attended by DVVSR Varma, Resident Director, NSS Coordinators, Geo Ciril Podipara, Deputy Director, Student Life, security team, students, and NSS Volunteers. All the speakers took the opportunity to recall and honor the remarkable services rendered by Sardar Patel.