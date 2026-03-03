Keep Your Phone Safe This Holi With These Simple Tips

Holi 2026 is all about vibrant colours, water fights and capturing joyful moments with friends and family. But amid the fun and frenzy, your gadgets — especially your smartphone — can easily become unintended victims. Water splashes, coloured powders and accidental drops can cause serious damage if precautions aren’t taken.

While it’s important to keep your phone handy for emergencies and to click those festive selfies, protecting it during the celebrations should be a priority. Here are some practical and easy-to-follow tips to keep your devices safe this Holi.

Waterproof Bags Or Cases

One of the simplest ways to protect your phone is by using a waterproof pouch or case. These are easily available in the market and are highly convenient during Holi celebrations. Designed to shield devices from water and coloured powders, these pouches can be worn around the neck or safely tucked into a pocket.

They come in various sizes and are compatible with most smartphones. With a transparent front, many waterproof cases even allow you to use the touchscreen and camera without removing the phone, making them perfect for festive photography.

Use An Old Phone

If you own an expensive smartphone and don’t want to risk damaging it, consider switching to a spare or older device for the day. Holi celebrations can get unpredictable, and using a backup phone can give you peace of mind.

It’s also advisable to avoid carrying multiple devices. Leave your premium earbuds or expensive earphones at home to prevent accidental damage. Keeping things minimal reduces the risk of costly mishaps.

Opt For IP68-Rated Gadgets

Smartphone technology has evolved significantly, and many devices now come with water and dust resistance ratings. Gadgets with an IP68 rating offer protection against water splashes and dust particles, making them relatively safer during Holi.

The good news is that IP68-rated smartphones are no longer limited to premium price segments. Several options under Rs 35,000 now offer this level of protection, making it easier for users to combine durability with affordability.

The Hair Dryer Warning

When a phone gets wet, panic often leads to poor decisions. A common mistake people make is using a hair dryer to dry their devices. While it may seem effective, hot air can damage internal components and potentially worsen the situation.

Instead, turn off the device immediately and place it in a bowl of uncooked rice. Rice helps absorb moisture naturally and is a safer alternative for drying out a wet phone.

DIY Waterproof Sprays

Another option gaining popularity is do-it-yourself nano waterproof sprays that create an additional protective layer on smartphones. These sprays are relatively easy to apply and can offer long-lasting protection.

If applied correctly, a single coating of a nano-state flood spray can last between six to twelve months, adding an extra shield against accidental water exposure.

As you gear up for the festivities, a little preparation can go a long way. With the right precautions, you can enjoy Holi to the fullest without worrying about your gadgets getting drenched or damaged.