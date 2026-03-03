Abidhamma: The need of the hour for young students

Bengalur: uDrManmohan Singh Bengaluru City University, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Study Centre, organized a special academic Dhamma Talk titled “Understanding Student Life – An Analytical Reflection,” as part of its commitment to fostering ethical and philosophical engagement among students and faculty. In her keynote address, Venerable Acariya Sujin Boriharnwanaket offered a lucid exposition of Dhamma, emphasizing its relevance to everyday life and underscoring the importance of mindful awareness in each moment of seeing and hearing as a pathway to realizing truth.

She observed that the contemporary education system, driven by deadlines and performance metrics, often engenders stress and material preoccupations, thereby distancing individuals from inner peace. In this context, she argued that adherence to Dhamma enables individuals to harmonize their worldly responsibilities with a balanced and reflective life. Drawing upon insights from Abhidhamma philosophy, she encouraged students to cultivate contemplative awareness and critical reflection.

Addressing the gathering, Prof. Ramesh B, Vice-Chancellor of the University, remarked that the study of Abhidhamma is particularly pertinent for the younger generation and academic community, as it nurtures scientific temper, ethical sensibility, and compassion toward all living beings. Prof. Jalaja R, the director of Ambedkar Study Centre,was present at the event. The programme commenced with an invocation and welcome address by Vani Shree, Faculty of Social Work, who also proposed the vote of thanks.