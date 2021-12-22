GITAMITE selected for RD camp

Hyderabad: M Arun Dhinakaran, a National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteer and third-year B.Sc. Chemistry student from GITAM (Deemed to be University), Hyderabad has made it to the list of finalists for the NSS Republic Day Parade Camp – 2022 and will be the only student from GITAM to participate in the RD parade on the 26th January 2022 at New Delhi.

Arun has previously attended the West Zone NSS Pre-Republic Day Parade Camp-2021 held at Kavayitri Bahinabai Chaudhari North Maharashtra University, Jalgaon – an initiative of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, New Delhi.

Arun Dhinakaran has won four inter-district medals in Hockey and was awarded the 'Best Goal Keeper' in a football tournament. He is also part of the University-level football team.

DVVSR Varma, Resident Director, Prof G A Rama Rao, Principal, School of Science and Dr P V Nagendra Kumar, NSS Coordinator congratulated Arun on his achievement.