Government schools in Bengaluru to soon be bag-free once a month

Government primary and secondary school students will soon be able to leave their bulky bags at home and participate in enjoyable learning activities at least once a month. Under the Sambhrama Shanivara initiative, the Department of State Education Research and Training (DSERT) has advised schools to implement a bag-free day on one Saturday a month.

The initiative has been launched as part of the Kalika Chetarike, according to the department (learning recovery). "We propose that Sambhrama Shanivara be celebrated by all schools on one Saturday each month. To promote active learning in their students, teachers can employ activity books in 10 different subject areas," it stated.

On the bag-free day, DSERT suggests that students use the activity books and other materials posted on the DSERT website. Teachers can download and print materials that DSERT has provided on a variety of civic subjects as part of the campaign. The subjects cover such things as security and safety, solid waste management, safe technology use, road safety, gender equality, accessibility for people with disabilities, healthy lifestyles, public services, nutrition and hygiene, and drug awareness. An instruction manual on how teachers can use the activity books to teach the kids has also been uploaded by the department.

"The bag-free day may be arranged on Saturdays when fewer teachers are present. The initiative is a means of enhancing currently running learning recovery programmes in learning centres and schools," the department said.

"Bag-free days will undoubtedly be enjoyable because we won't have to carry those heavy bags around at least once a month. For those who commute to school using bicycles in particular, it will be simpler to do so," said Sagar, a Grade 10 student.

While kids are excited about the bag-free day, teachers seem worried about the academic progress.