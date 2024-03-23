Habits to master long-term thinking

Thinking long-term goes beyond planning for the future. It is about being empathetic to your future self and being willing to do difficult, laborious, and ungratifying things today on account of that future. It is a valuable skill that can help us achieve our personal and professional aspirations and contribute to the greater good of society and the planet.

However, cultivating long-term thinking takes work, especially in a constantly changing world that demands our attention.

So, how do you overcome the challenges hindering long-term thinking and develop habits that foster it?

1. Think 10 years ahead

Build a solid foundation for the future by making it clear to yourself what the end goal is - what you want to accomplish or create.

More than highlighting a few lofty goals, your vision should be aligned with your values and purpose. Visualizing what/where you want to be in 10 years will help you reverse engineer your short-term objectives and inspire you to take action to attain those goals.

Having a clear understanding of where you see yourself down the line can help you stay focused, motivated, and resilient in the face of obstacles and distractions.

2. Think big

Embrace your dreams and invest time in making concrete plans to achieve your goals. Have a strategy to achieve what you see yourself achieving a decade out and work toward it with not just perseverance and patience, but also flexibility.

Don’t underestimate yourself. When your short-term goals elude you, don’t be disheartened—setbacks fuel growth, and failing upwards is a measure of success.

You will learn a lot of new things about yourself on this journey. Some might excite you; others will scare you. But remember, these traits are what make you “You” and are what will help you stand out from the crowd 10 years down the line.

3. Break down the goal into 6-month milestones

Break down your vision into smaller, more realistic goals. These goals should be achievable in the short term; for that, they need to be specific, measurable, attainable, relevant, and time-bound (remember the acronym – SMART). Breaking tasks into 6-month increments allows you to take time with your task and see tangible results at the end of it.

Think of these goals as milestones that guide your progress toward your vision. Breaking down your vision can also help you avoid being overwhelmed and put a stop to procrastination and frustration early. It will also give you a sense of accomplishment to attain your short-term objectives. Take time to celebrate your successes and always learn from your setbacks along the way.

4. Review, review, review

Make time to consistently review your visions and goals and evaluate your progress and results. Reviewing your vision and goals can help you stay on track, measure your outcomes, and identify your strengths and weaknesses. It can also help you recognize the changes and opportunities that may arise in your environment and adapt your vision and goals accordingly. You can also

look forward to seeing the proof of the pudding and appreciate how far you have come and how much you have grown.

5. Take feedback, read, and be aware

There’s no better teacher than experience. So, learning from others with relevant experience can provide you with coveted knowledge and perspective without the hassle of going through it on your own. Constant feedback can help you improve performance, correct mistakes, and adjust your strategies. Seeking advice from various sources can teach you new perspectives. Whether it’s books, articles, or research papers, each piece contributes to your growth, so cultivate a habit of continuous learning. Expand your knowledge base,stay attuned to your surroundings, andkeep track of global events. Awareness always empowers informed

decision-making.

6. Balance the scale

The sixth step to long-term thinking is to balance your present and future needs and responsibilities.

Long-term thinking does not mean neglecting or sacrificing your present happiness, health, or well-being. It means finding a healthy and sustainable way to pursue your long-term vision and goals while caring for your current needs and obligations. Balancing your present and future can help you avoid burnout, stress, and regret and can also help you enjoy the journey and the ultimate destination.

These are some of the habits that can help you master long-term thinking and achieve your desired future. By practicing these habits, you can develop a long-term mindset that can empower you to create a positive and lasting impact in your life and the world.

(The author is Director, TresVista)