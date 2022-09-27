Hindi Day celebrated at EFLU

Hyderabad: English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) celebrated Hindi Day here on Tuesday. The guest of honour at the celebration was Dr Gangadhar Wanode, Regional Director, Central Institute of Hindi, Hyderabad, he said that Hindi needs to be promoted at global level. There are many opportunities for the promotion of Hindi language at the global level as our country is transforming as an important leader at the emerging global order. The Ministry of Culture is making sustained efforts to in offering Hindi training to the foreign students.

Speaking on the occasion Prof T Samson, Dean, Academics, EFLU, stated that the National Education Policy-2020 has emphasised on the promotion of Indian languages. It is high time that the Hindi should take advantage of the NEP-2020.

Prof E Suresh Kumar, Member, UGC, New Delhi, and Vice Chancellor, EFLU. Prof Shyam Rao Rathode, Head, Dept. of Hindi, and Bela, Deputy Director, Hindi Teaching Scheme, were present at the programme.