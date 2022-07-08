Hiring trends of 2022

The past couple of years have changed the dynamics and functionality norms of almost all sectors. Right from the execution of tasks to management of workers and even HR activities, the 'new normal' is far different from what it used to be. The paradigm has shifted and industries are adapting new ways of conducting business.



Here are some trends we have noticed in the recruiting space this year:

Use of predictive analytics

Attracting and identifying quality candidates is of utmost importance for any staffing or HR firm. To make sure this step happens effectively, most firms are now relying on predictive analytics. As the name suggests, it's basically prediction based on data so it is more like making an informed guess. In HR, predictive analytics obtains data from HRMS (human resource management system), resumes, job descriptions and various other sources to show a calculated outcome about applicants.

Most firms now use machine learning algorithms to sort out bulk resumes and use predictive analytics to shortlist the most suitable ones. This way the organisations get through apt candidates in much less time.

Emphasis on mental well-being

Since the pandemic, a lot of attention has been laid on the mental well-being of employees. Organisations too are keen on providing a healthy work-life balance. Some organisations have even started feedback portals for their workers and employee listening programmes, so that their mental health and well-being can be taken care of.