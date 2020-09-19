HMA 'Industry Readiness Programme' to focus on soft skills

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Management Association (HMA) is pleased to announce their initiative of making management students "Industry ready" from the states of Telangana & AP with the launch of their first such certification programme.

Industry Readiness Programme (IRP) is specifically designed for the students primarily from Govt affiliated or Govt funded MBA/BBA colleges or other colleges having MBA/BBA wing. The objective of this programme is to bridge the gap between the academic and working environment & make the students work ready who embark on their entrepreneurial/corporate journey. This will be a 40-hr programme stretched over 2 months for 50 students selected out of a screening process.

Sanjay Kapoor, the President of the Hyderabad Management Association (HMA) while launching this programme said "Such a certification programme is an over- pending requirement for the MBA students. This programme will emphasise on soft skills which every corporate look as a basic requirement and is required for the entrepreneurial journey. The programme will also cover corporate and start-up success stories largely from the two states as case studies. I take this opportunity to invite the corporates from the two states to join hands with HMA & help these certified work ready MBA students to provide internships, jobs & support within their policies".

The first Industry Readiness programme (IRP) to be started on October 10 and will be driven by Dr Sriharsha Reddy Dean, Co- Convenor of Student Development Committee of HMA & Dean at IMT Hyderabad and Jaywant Naidu, Convenor and Founder Jaywant Naidu Associates.

The first programme will be through an online platform. Required modification if any will be a continuous process. The online programme will be charged as Rs 1000 per student & will be subsidised for the few outstanding and underprivileged but bright students. About 4-5 programmes are expected to be conducted for one-year period. All possible help will be provided to students to get internship/job/entrepreneurial etc post the certification. All possible help will be provided for internship/job/entrepreneurship for such certified students.