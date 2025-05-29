Honouring heights: Celebrating Interntional Everest Day

Every year on May 29, observes International Everest Day to commemorate the historic first successful ascent of Mount Everest by Sir Edmund Hillary of New Zealand and Tenzing Norgay of India in 1953. The day pays tribute not only to their incredible achievement but also to the spirit of human resilience, exploration, and international cooperation.

International Everest Day marks the 72nd anniversary of that iconic feat, and it remains a powerful symbol of what humanity can achieve with courage, preparation, and unity. Celebrated with enthusiasm in Nepal and across the globe, the day includes a range of activities such as mountaineering processions, commemorative ceremonies, exhibitions, and discussions on adventure tourism, environmental conservation, and mountain safety.

Mount Everest, known as Sagarmatha in Nepali and Chomolungma in Tibetan, is not just the world’s tallest peak at 8,848.86 meters—it is also a symbol of aspiration for thousands of mountaineers and adventurers worldwide. However, Everest also reminds us of the fragile ecology of the Himalayas. Increasing expeditions have brought attention to climate change, waste management, and the need for sustainable tourism practices.