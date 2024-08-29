Honouring the legacy of dhyan chand

National Sports Day, celebrated annually on 29th August, commemorates the birthday of the legendary field hockey player, Major Dhyan Chand. Known as Rashtriya Khel Divas in Hindi, this day is dedicated to celebrating the spirit of sportsmanship and honoring the contributions of athletes who have brought glory to the nation.



Dhyan Chand, often referred to as “The Wizard” of hockey, is one of India’s most revered sports figures. His exceptional skills and unparalleled achievements in the sport have left an indelible mark on the history of Indian sports.

He played a pivotal role in India’s dominance in field hockey during the early 20th century, leading the national team to three Olympic gold medals in 1928, 1932, and 1936.

National Sports Day serves as a reminder of the importance of sports in building a healthy and active nation. The day is marked by various events across the country, including sports competitions, award ceremonies, and fitness drives.

This day not only honors the legacy of Dhyan Chand but also inspires young athletes to pursue excellence in their respective sports. It highlights the role of sports in fostering discipline, teamwork, and perseverance, which are essential qualities for success both on and off the field.

National Sports Day is a tribute to India’s rich sporting heritage and a celebration of the athletes who continue to bring prideto the nation.