Honouring the symbol of unity and pride

National Flag Day in India, observed annually on July 22, marks a moment of national pride and remembrance. On this day in 1947, the design of the Indian national flag was officially adopted by the Constituent Assembly, just weeks before India gained independence.

This day serves not only as a celebration of the flag itself but also as a reflection on the values it represents—freedom, unity, and sacrifice.

The Indian National Flag, commonly known as the Tiranga, features three horizontal bands of saffron, white, and green, with a navy blue Ashoka Chakra (wheel) at its center. Each colour holds deep significance:

• Saffron symbolizes courage and selflessness.

• White represents peace and truth.

• Green stands for growth and prosperity.

• The Ashoka Chakra, with its 24 spokes, signifies the eternal wheel of law and dharma.

Designed by Pingali Venkayya, a freedom fighter and agriculturalist, the flag was the result of years of struggle and evolution, reflecting the hopes of a nation on the cusp of independence.

National Flag Day is a time to reflect on the sacrifices made by countless Indians during the freedom movement.

It reminds citizens—especially the younger generation—of the importance of national identity and the responsibilities that come with it. Schools, colleges, and civic institutions often organise flag-hoisting ceremonies, patriotic programs, and awareness drives to educate people about the flag’s history and significance.