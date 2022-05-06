How EdTech company equipping youth with cutting-edge courses

Introduction

The projections around education have been undergoing a gradual shift over the last decade. Domain skills need to be supported with specialized skills that will enable learners and professionals to gather the required visibility to get a job. It has also become vital to apply these skills in real-life situations, enabling professionals to move forward with their career growth and prospects.

Role of EdTechs

Enterprises these days are on thelookout for multi-skilled individuals, who are digitally literate. EdTechplays a critical role inpreparing learners and professionals with the relevant skills required by the workforce that will enable them to bridge the gap that is currently faced by the corporates.

EdTechplays a critical role in helping learners and professionals identify their distinctive skills, by counseling them at regular intervals, even during the course of the program.

The EdTech model comprises a mix of discussion and incorporation, which will enable learners and professionals to better grasp the chosen subject. During the course of the program, learners are introduced to an array of real-life situations that will help develop their analytical, logical, and creative skills. Assignments and assessments happen on a continuous basis, helping them understand their progress levels on a regular basis. Technology is extensively employed to track the detailed progress of each learner.

The penetrative advantage

EdTech harnesses the advantage of technology and ensures that education reaches even the underserved pockets of the country. Companies like EduBridge co-create courses with leading tech giants, financial institutions, and other educational and industry collaborations, etc. to ensure that industry-aligned skills reach learners and professionals residing in the underserved areas as well. This could be done through multiple channels.

One of them is through an enterprise's CSR wing that leverages technology to skill the learners in certain age groups and income brackets. Apart from paying the course fee, end-users residing in these pockets, happen to spend no more than ₹15/- a month to activate a basic 4G connection. Upon the completion of the program, beneficiaries meet with relevant placement opportunities thathelp them get a job. These beneficiaries in turn emerge as role models to the youth of their community and lead by example.

By doing, this EdTechs are creating sustainable career paths, and also providing the youth with opportunities that will help uplift the financial position of those residing in these pockets. EdTech companies play a quintessential role at assisting and guiding learners to their preferred career paths. This helps learners and professionals to identify their skill-set better.

The Long-shot

EdTech companies take a long shot into the future, by understanding industry requirements well in advance. While learners and professionals are afraid of not stumbling upon a relevant placement option, EdTechs have devised a course pedagogy for professionals and learners who can opt for a big switch from Non-IT to IT fields, and sign up for a Post-graduate Certification program in Business Intelligence and Data Analytics.

For number-crunchers and accounting geniuses, there is a Certification Course in Accounting and Taxation with GST and Tally, that will help accountants garner the required edge.

Investment Banking is on the rise, giving enthusiasts the opportunity to sign up for a Certification Program in Investment Banking Operations. Becoming a Certified Professional in Banking and Non-Banking Financial Services will also boost prospects in the banking segments.

With Cloud taking over our routine lives, courses in Cloud Computing powered by industry giants in partnership with EduBridge like AWS and CompTIA,enable professionals to come to terms with the industry expectations and cover the nuances of Cloud Computing and Architecture.

Some courses like an Advanced Certification Program in Data Analytics, an Advanced Certification Program in Full Stack Java Development, and an Advanced Certification Program in Software Testing come with a 110% money-backjob guarantee, owing to the rising demands in the enlisted domains.

While pursuing Tech courses it is also important for professionals to look into the security of devices and networks, which is why CompTIA has come up with specialized courses in Network+, Security+, and Cloud+ as well.

The EdTech domain looks into futuristic professions that have a tremendous scope of growth. In present times the workforce witnessed a dolomite nation of tech-inclined professionals after industries have opted for the virtual route during the course of the pandemic.

(The author is the CEO of EduBridge)