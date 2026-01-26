How mandatory skill education is transforming classes VI and VIII

A great paradigmatic shift is redefining Indian school education with the introduction of mandatory skill education for grades VI to VIII. This initiative is verily aligned with the vision of the National Education Policy 2020 and will help to elevate skill education and prepare school learners to excel not just academically, but also in practical application of knowledge.

Indian school education system with over 25 crore students and 15 lakh schools is one of the biggest in the world. Yet, the education delivered – for the most part of the Independent India’s history – has been exam-centric, putting academic performance over the competencies that learners may possess. The NEP reiterated the fact that a very small percentage of work force in the age group 19 to 24received formal vocational education in India, as opposed to the skill-based education in countries like the USA, Germany and Korea.The policy underscored the importance to shift towards competency based education with a particular focus on skills and values. In the academic year 2025-26, the CBSE introduced a major overhaul in middle school curriculum by making skill education mandatory for grades VI to VIII. What it exactly entails for the Indian education needs a closer look at the skill education programme.

Looking at skill education through a lens

The CBSE’s skill education programmemarks a defining shift in Indian school education system. Students would be exposed to numerous practical modules like Artificial Intelligence, Design Thinking, Financial Literacy, Information Technology, Travel and Tourism, Beauty and Wellness, Handicrafts, and others, preparing them for real-world and practical challenges. Critical thinking, creativity, problem-solving, collaboration and communication are some of the core 21st century skills developed through the programme.

Essentially, the programme emphasizes on three work domains as per the recommendations of NCF-SE 2023:

• Working with Life Forms (focused on agriculture, plants and animals)

• Working with Machinery and Materials (equipment, wood, bamboo, crude fabrication)

• Working in Human Services (community service, family support tasks, insurance and tourism)

Each of these domains is aligned with the three sectors of the economy: Primary, Secondary and Tertiary. Students are required to take up one project in each of the domains, aggregating three projects in a grade and nine total projects from grade 6 to 8.

Implementation of skill education programme in schools

To ensure effective implementation of the Skill Education programme, the CBSE has recommended a calendar which includes 110 hours for the programme in a year.

The assessments for skill education include a weightage and marking scheme comprising: Written Test 10%, Oral/Viva Presentation 30%, Activity Book 30%, Portfolio 10%, Teacher Observation 20%.Learning in this programme is guided by well-defined Curriculum Goals (CG). CG 1 aims at developing basic skills and knowledge of work and their associated procedures; CG 2 is focused on making learners understand the usefulness of vocational skills and vocations in the world of work; CG 3 develops in learners essential values while working across areas; CG 4 aims to develop basis skills and allied knowledge to run and contribute to a home. The Skill Education programme also requires community engagement. Tools, equipment, materials andresource persons such as mechanics, farmers, crafts-persons, artisans, technology experts, should be drawn from the community.

Closing words

The Skill Education programme by CBSE is essentially aimed at developing competencies and instilling a sense of self-reliance, work ethics, environmental consciousness, and dignity of labour, equipping the students to be competent, confident, and future-ready learners. Its biggest benefit will be developing a strong skill-based talent pool for higher education and industry. It is a positive step towards realizing India’s demographic dividend and empowering youth with skills and values to drive the country’s growth towards Viksit Bharat by 2047. The vision is noble and the intent is wise. The author is Executive Director, Seth Anandram Jaipuria Group of Educational Institutions.

