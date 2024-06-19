How MBA programmes make future managers

In today’s business landscape, the role of managers extends beyond merely maximizing profits. There is a growing recognition of the importance of environmental and social responsibility in business operations. In this regard, MBA programs play a crucial role in educating future managers about striking a balance between profitability and social responsibility. Prominent management educational institutions are committed to nurturing future leaders who embody inclusivity, integrity, and sustainability.



Nurturing Future Leaders

The aim of renowned management educational institutions is to groom the students into well-rounded professionals equipped with the right skills and mindset to address complex business challenges while staying true to ethical and sustainable practices. To achieve this, PGDM programs offer a diverse range of courses likes Business Ethics and Sustainability and many extracurricular activities like plastic hunt, sustainable fashion show, best out of waste challenge and many others. The goal here is to ensure that students sustain the idea of optimizing the use of resources and sustainable resources instead of harmful substance like plastic.

Strengthening Professional Skills

The curriculum of reputed institutions is designed to provide students with a holistic understanding of business operations while emphasizing the importance of ethical leadership and sustainability. Courses such as Design Thinking and Entrepreneurship empower students to think innovatively and develop solutions that are both profitable and socially responsible. Comprehensive Course Offerings: Today Management educational institutions offer courses covering all major domains including Marketing, Finance, HR, Business Analytics, and Operations.

In addition, they go beyond traditional business education by offering additional courses such as Science of well-being, foundation of positive psychology, where beyond classroom learnings are initiated. These courses instill in students with a deep understanding of the ethical implications of business decisions and the importance of integrating sustainability into corporate strategy.

Fostering Spiritual Growth

Management education institutions also believe in nurturing the holistic development of our students. For instance, our SRC Talk Show and workshops on spirituality conducted by trainers from Brahma Kumaris provide students with opportunities for self-reflection and personal growth along with Raj-yog meditation. These initiatives help students cultivate values such as empathy, compassion, and mindfulness, which are essential for responsible leadership.

PGDM/MBA programs play a vital role in shaping the mindset and skills of future business leaders. Through a combination of academic rigor, experiential learning, and values-based education, preeminent management education institutions strive to prepare the students to become ethical and socially conscious leaders in the global business community.

(The author is Associate Professor at Jaipuria Institute of Management, Jaipur)