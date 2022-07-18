How to pick a right career path in present scenario?

With so many options available to you, choosing the ideal career becomes a thousand times more challenging. Everyone should pursue ongoing education, keep up with current events and develop new talents in order to keep up. Each student now has significantly improved employment opportunities because of improvements in the Indian Education System and the variety of courses offered to students presently.



If parents and teachers can increase their own awareness of new career options that are emerging, they can be a huge help in their child's career decisions rather than being one of the parents who pressure their child into one of the most popular careers because they are unable to identify the field that would be the best fit for their child.

Future occupations will undergo a significant transformation that you might not be able to imagine at this point of time due to the economy's expansion and the speed with which technology is upending every business. Most of the occupations that we have today won't be there in the next 10–15 years. Here are some crucial key elements to take into account while deciding on career or changing:

Recognise your true talents

Most often, rather than originating from fundamental talents, we were managing our careers based on skills. However, there will be less room in the future for occupations to be developed only on the basis of abilities. Focusing on your talents is paramount. How can you determine your talents? Most of the time, people grapple to distinguish between their skills and talents. Take your time to comprehend the differences. To determine your talents, there are numerous scientific approaches available.

Analyse your passion beliefs

We frequently affirm to be passionate about certain jobs based on misconceptions like fame, money, etc. Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, and other business leaders are typically our role models. And occasionally, we mistakenly believe that our love for a particular vocation or other endeavor is really strong. Test all of your hypotheses before you act hastily. You'll be able to find whether you are congenial to it and excited about it. Make sure you are not trying to escape the constraints and challenges of the present while pursuing your ideal career.

Use analytical tools

These tools assist students in making important judgments based on prior study and patterns and enable them to choose a course, college, and nation. But these resources are not able to address every query. Counselors step in at this point to them by presenting them with a variety of employment alternatives, even the ones that are not very popular but might be of interest to the student. This procedure guarantees that students choose a course based on their interests and abilities while making informed judgments.

Creating strategy and implementing it

Developing a strategy that enables you to identify areas in which you can perform more effectively and modifications or improvements you can make to your work to maintain your place among competitors. Knowing the risks or reasons that can prevent you from acting consistently helps. After conducting research and analysis to create a strategy, it is now time to put that strategy and its supporting instruments to use. Keep an eye on whether things are going according to plan, and if not, consider whether improvement is needed or where you are falling short.

The future belongs to innovators

Looking at the current picture, in the next 20 years, 80 per cent of what we presently do will be obsolete. That means currently you will begin to notice that automation and robotics are gradually replacing the majority of the tasks that humans perform today. What would it leave us with then? Innovation now tends to be particularly slim and commodity. In other words, innovation would become a fundamental requirement for every profession and at all levels.

One should work on skills and keep enhancing them but should not forget the essence of talent which can also pave a way towards growth either in education, occupation or career. Working on weakness, strengths, identifying capabilities all such should be evaluated because these are crucial in better understanding as well as help in analyzing a profession and competitors. These are important parts in career building.

(The author is the Principal of KIIT World School, Gurugram)