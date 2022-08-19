How to write a smart cover letter

You are at that point in life where your dream job has just opened up. You have the right skills and experience. Your resume is also updated. But when you sit down to write a cover letter for your CV, you don't know how to get started. You are desperate to create a good impression but your questions are: 'How to write a good cover letter?' 'How much information should I put in?'



What is a cover letter?

A cover letter is a document that is submitted along with your resume to provide additional information on your skills and experience. The letter should provide detailed information on why you are applying for a job and what makes you qualified for the job.

How to write a cover Letter

Before drafting your job application, it is very important to do some research or homework about the company you are applying to. Gather as much information from the company's website, industry websites, journals, and articles. This will help you better understand your job position, what the team needs, and how you might be able to help.

Consider the following points to stand out from the crowd in writing your letter:

Introduce yourself

Start by listing basics like your name, address, date, and recipient's name and address. Introduce your letter with a standard greeting like 'Dear' or 'Hello.' Your introductory paragraph should include a statement about your enthusiasm in regard to the role or company and the position you are applying for.

Explain why you are the best fit

In this paragraph, give a brief overview of your background and what you can bring to the role. You can include your skills, achievements that make you particularly suited for the job position. Pay attention to keywords that are listed in your job description which can be used in the body of your letter.

Include only one or two of your most recent professional experiences and always remember to be truthful about your accomplishments. Your next paragraph should explain why you feel enthusiastic about the role. You can describe why the company or department appeals to you by letting the employers know how you share its values or other relevant examples. This portrays that you will be engaged, committed, and likely to stick around.

Summarise and end with your signature

A strong closing paragraph that recaps the role you are applying for and why you are a good fit should be included.

A good closing line can be, 'I am delighted to meet with you and discuss the value that I can add to the team.' Finally, sign your name with a formal closing like 'Sincerely' 'Kind regards' or 'Thank you.'