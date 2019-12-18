Hyderabad: Nasr School holds colourful Annual Sports Day

Hyderabad: Nasr School, Khairatabad, celebrated its 54th Annual Sports Day on Saturday under the able guidance of the Principal, Mir Mohiuddin Mohammed. Abhilasha Bisht, IPS, Additional Director General of Police, Telangana State Special Police was the chief guest.



After invoking the blessings of the Almighty, the march past presented by the Prefects and the various Houses was a spectacular show of coordination, colour and harmony. The School Brass Band accompanied the girls with their musical instruments. The Chief Guest declared the Meet open. It was followed by the lighting of the torch by the students who have excelled at various sporting events at the national and international level.

After the Sports Captain took the oath on behalf of all the participants, the Principal presented the annual school report. The chief guest addressed the students and gave an inspiring speech. The various sporting events and drills kept the audience entertained and glued to their seats. The audience cheered the bright and colourful pompom drill and joined in for the energetic Clapping Drill. The display of the spectacular Lazium Drill was a treat to everyone's eyes. The invigorating Yoga Asanas and the breath-taking unusual feats of Karate were the highlights of the day.

The day ended on a high note with the prize distribution of various cups and shields. The Sports Meet concluded with the singing of the school song and a melodious rendition of 'Abide with me'.