Hyderabad students selected for a Star Property in Turkey 

410 students of Chennais Amirta International Institute of Hotel Management (CAIIHM) attended the interview and bagged recruitment offers from their preferred Star properties like Le meridian, Westin, Green Park, Marigold, Radisson Blu, Lemon Tree, Hampshire Plaza, Hotel Avasa, Hotel Daspalla, The Golkonda Hotel, Hyatt Place, Dolphine Hotel, Celebrity club, The Plantinum Boutique, Deccan Serai, Amirta Castle, Minerva Grand, Aditya Park Sarovar Portico, Inox, Yashodha Hospital and overseas recruiters where students were recruited directly.

Placements were given in their preferred Department and preferred locations including Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Goa, Daman, Gujarat, Mumbai and Udaipurin addition to reputed star properties and Chain link restaurants and overseas recruiters participated in this one-day mega campus drive.

Virtual interviews were also conducted for the outstation eminent star properties like Hablis, Residency Towers, Green Park Chennai, MGM Resorts, JP hotels, Classic Sarovar Portico, Fern Group of Hotels, Udai Vilas, Marriot, Oberoi group of hotels, Sheraton group of hotels, Sterling group of hotels and Apollo Sindoori Groups, in addition to overseas recruiters.

Three of the CAIIHM students from Hyderabad landed up with lucrative job offers from one of Turkey's Five Star Properties. Speaking at the campus drive in Hyderabad, Boomee Naathan, Chairman, Chennais Amirta IIHM said, "it was heartening and encouraging seeing the participating hoteliers extremely happy recruiting our 400 plus students from Hyderabad, out of which three have been selected for a five-star property in Turkey.

About 3575 vacancies were created by the Placement Department of Chennais Amirta for the benefit of students who attended this campus drive in Hyderabad". The campus drive was organised by Rajesh Kumar – Principal of Chennais Amirta IIHM, Balkampet Hyderabad campus and Kavitha Nandakumar – Chief advisor for Placement Department – Pan India.