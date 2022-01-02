Ideation - Impactful techniques

All beginnings of great thought emanate with an idea. The great accomplishments of every human being are the result of transmission of thought process fuelled by imagination and enthusiasm.



Ideation is a crucial component in making our thoughts more successful. Good ideas leapfrog when we are ready to stimulate our thinking in a crystal clear way. This in turn brings in some best techniques which can be used in our everyday conversations, reflections, presentations or brain storming for a definite purpose. How do we generate best ideas and the free flow of thoughts?

A thorough creative process of establishing new ideas which has the potential of being converted to reality way through innovative practices and benchmarking. The core purpose lies in looking at result based metrics through a problem focused derivative. Some techniques which can be incorporated are brainstorming, storyboard conceptualisation, mind mapping, analogies or questionnaires.

Every organization should have the right mindsets of people and practices in place for better results. With clear cut goals in mind, everyone given a chance will prove to get creative with the free flow and collective contribution of all. When working on a creative area, one should be aware of the end goal and the audience in particular. With good focus ideas will generate with a divergent thinking covering different thoughts and mindsets.

Ideas outline crucial innate techniques that offer value based metrics and generate results to tap the key creative challenges. Good unique questioning audience from diverse streams helps in generating accurate results based on customer preferences, business mapping, or product profiling. With a clear defined statement, and for faster results, redefining the purpose of an objective statement keeping the customers preferences in mind will get accurate results. Looking at the probables of both problems and solutions will reduce the downtime of generating right approaches. Group exchange of ideas and visual techniques also bring out the best ideations. Good radiant teams with heightened thinking will be the think tank potential of any company on the path of innovation.

With good ideation, open communication ideas can be converted to heightened mainstream projects serving different audiences. By looking at solutions which have a definite purpose, all problem centric issues can be driven away. By looking at a future perspective growth trajectory, an organisation can redefine its strength and core purpose with great ideas and teams who are value add to the organisation and its core purpose.

Brainstorming is a powerful tool with a profound effect. As it is essentially a tool for generating unique ideas, it stays. An ideation tool for diverse audiences across has a unique effect. In groups, it's leveraged by the leader who sets the tone to make ideas work. Brain storming is a mind exercise to bring in the most powerful thoughts on a platform to engage and incorporate by an individual. The prima facie challenge in a group lies in cross sectional views elicited through a questionnaire.

The focus has to be to leverage the divergent perspectives of a group so that there is a collective participation. Ideas are time bound which have to be given a boost. Mind mapping is a common approach with visual mapping. Though ideation is not immediate, its time consuming, and a process by itself.

Every successful business conglomerate has a few potential approaches where it stands out from the rest. With a human focused approach any organization can make a leap addressing the customer centric needs, identifying the right solutions and the best strategy.

This builds in an innovation hub by making the entity more sought after. When practiced, these essentials drive a company's sales and increase the success component in the market. For generating the best results, a customer's needs have to be showcased by knowing the customer, market metrics, showcasing of the product, and value based parameters. Feedback from customers ensures better attention to detailing which requires better approaches & practices to stand out from competition.

Companies have to nurture creativity by building a performance-driven corporate culture. Creative thinking is a learning skill which empowers people way through workman spirit, teamwork and organisational productivity. The value quotient of an idea therein lies in its application. All achievements have their beginnings with idea. A mind that that opens to newer ideas keeps expanding to explore newer horizons. Let the creative flow of thoughts keep expanding with convergent divergent stream of thoughts in a quest to explore and expand.