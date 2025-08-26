Igniting young minds: A teen’s mission to teach rocketry

At just 17, Varun Nagaraj, an Indian-origin student and 1M1B Youth Champion, is turning his passion for model rocketry into a mission to inspire others. Since discovering rocketry at 14, he has been dedicated to sharing the thrill of space science with young minds. Through Project Skybound, Varun has conducted hands-on rocket-making workshops in India, sparking curiosity and a love for STEM among students.

An interview with Varun Nagaraj

What inspired you to start teaching rocket-making to students in India?

I’ve been deeply passionate about model rocketry since I was 14. It started as a hobby in the U.S., but it quickly grew into something more meaningful. While speaking with my cousins in India, I realized that despite India’s proud history with space exploration — and even having a rocket scientist as a former President — many students here don’t have the same exposure, resources, or encouragement to pursue aerospace. When I joined 1M1B as a Youth Champion, I designed Project Skybound, a one-day rocket-making workshop. My aim is to spark excitement about aerospace and show students that they too can reach for the skies.

How do you think hands-on workshops like this can influence young students’ interest in STEM?

The biggest value lies in bridging theory with practice. Students learn physics and chemistry in classrooms, but often it feels abstract. In my workshops, when they see how principles like lift, drag, or thrust work in real time, the learning suddenly becomes alive. They realize that these concepts aren’t just in textbooks — they apply to rockets, planes, and even future innovations. This deeper connection not only strengthens their academic understanding but also opens doors to broader STEM fields like aerospace engineering, robotics, and flight dynamics.

Can you share a personal moment that first made you passionate about space and rockets?

Absolutely — it was the very first time I launched a model rocket that I had built with my team. We had worked for weeks, carefully constructing a larger rocket than the ones I now use in workshops. Watching it soar nearly 300 meters into the sky and then land safely, undamaged, was unforgettable. That moment sealed my passion. Since then, I’ve been driven to design rockets that go higher, perform better, and remain safe. It’s that thrill and wonder I want to pass on to others.

Beyond rocket-making, what do you hope students take away from your workshops?

My ultimate goal is to spark curiosity — to ignite a lifelong love for STEM. Building rockets is just the starting point. After the Kuppam workshop, many students approached me with questions about how they could continue learning about aerospace. That, for me, was the most rewarding part. It showed that the workshop had planted seeds of interest. If even a handful of students choose to explore STEM further because of this experience, I’ll consider it a huge success.

What’s next for you and Project Skybound?

I recently conducted a second workshop in Tenkasi on August 2nd, and I plan to expand across other parts of India. Since I’ll be back in the U.S. for school, I’m also exploring training local volunteers who canrun workshops independently. Additionally, I’m in discussions with rocket-parts vendors about potential collaborations to make materials more accessible. Personally, my next step is to pursue aerospace engineering in college. I want to keep deepening my own knowledge while helping others discover the magic of space exploration.

Varun Nagaraj is proving that passion and initiative know no age limits. Through Project Skybound, he is creating opportunities for Indian students to experience aerospace hands-on — connecting their classroom lessons to the vast possibilities of the universe. His story is a reminder that the sparks of curiosity lit in a classroom today may well fuel the rockets of tomorrow.

“Every child dreams of flying planes or launching rockets until rote learning and academic pressure takes over. But what if those dreams stayed alive? Varun, a Changemaker and aspiring rocket scientist, is making that possible. Through workshops, he shows students that science and space isn’t distant, it’s in their hands. His message: “If I can, so can you.” We need more local role models like Varun to keep dreams alive and inspire the next generation to reach for the stars.” Said, Manav Subodh- Founder of 1M1B, said.