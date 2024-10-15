Igniting young minds: Cultivating creativity & innovation

In the modern world that we live in today, creativity and new thinking are not only aspects that one should possess; instead, these are very crucial abilities which will help the young generation tackle the requirements of the coming future. As we enter more into the 21st century, enhancing these talents in children is becoming more and more critical. It is evident that schools, neighbourhoods, as well as parents are instrumental in creating a conducive atmosphere within which creativity can be experienced.



Breaking myths about creativity



The worldwide consensus is that creative thinking is a reserve of artists, musicians, and so on; however, its true is that it is a skill that can be nurtured in each and every person. The ability to teach creativity to learners allows them to tackle tasks in diverse perspectives thus developing their ability to endure challenges and easily adapt to new environments since this is quite essential regardless of the career choice. Progressing in a certain direction is made possible through the availability of new ideas, as such ideas are fundamental to the economic development of a society; thus, the higher learning institutions in particular, shall seek to add these skills to the conventional educational tools.



Project-based learning: a key to promote creativity

Project-based learning (PBL) has proven to be one of the best methods in creative skills. This approach enables students to address real world issues and work collaboratively, conduct research and perform tasks to find solutions. For example, a PBL might involve students making a design for a school garden or coming up with a program to reach out to the community. Such projects will result in enhancing creative thinking and also train students on other useful skills, for example, teamwork, critical thinking, and communication.

The need of extracurricular activities and creativity

Pursuing activities which do not include formal education also promotes creativity, and developing one’s ability to be creative is further developed. For instance, local institutions can offer workshops, mentorship and art programs which will expose the youth to different fields. Artists based in the community easily interact with the students, enhancing their work. Most importantly, young masters containing a passion for any field, soaking up everything from successful people in this field is rather useful.

The Role in Nurturing Creativity

Parental roles are of no less importance in this process as well. After all, they can participate in their children’s imaginative play, foster their children’s exploratory appetite, or attend to their passions. Even the most ordinary things such as going to a museum, getting out into the countryside, or working on some practical activities at home can trigger a creative response. They help to foster an atmosphere in which children feel free to express their thoughts and ideas and this is an idea that nurtures creativeness for life.

Preparing for a future, driven by innovation

To such an extent that it is also only a matter of time for them to say that it is clear that what will distinguish individuals in the near future is the innovative and creative thinking process. Whether it is technology, healthcare, education, environmental science, or any other, all industries yearn for innovation and ideas. Preparing our young people for this situation requires all hands on deck and all creative ability to be prioritized in all areas of their education and population.

To recapitulate, sparking young minds is a collective responsibility that everyone including schools, families and communities bear. Towards this end, we can have the creative minds and innovators of the future through project based learning, technology, mentoring and risk taking. What we are investing in today is not just people’s potential but the future that awaits and is more creative than what we have now. It is time for that ember of imagination to be kindled and to the sky our young brains are too ready to fly.

(The author is Principal Ryan International Academy, Sarjapur Road, Bengaluru)