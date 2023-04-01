IIT-H, Simpliforge develops India’s first prototype bridge with 3D printing

Hyderabad: IIT-Hyderabad and Simpliforge Creations in collaboration have developed India's first prototype bridge using indigenous 3D printing technology.

The 3D printing is a process used to create three-dimensional physical objects with a computer-created design, by adding several successive thin layers of material. The concept and design for the bridge were developed and evaluated by Prof K V L Subramaniam and his research group, Department of Civil Engineering, IIT Hyderabad. At present, the prototype bridge is undergoing load testing and evaluation for functional use.

The bridge has been designed at IIT Hyderabad following form optimization to minimize the use of concrete and reinforcement and developed following the concept of 'Material follows Force'.

Simpliforge Creations developed an extrusion and software system specifically for the project to fully exhibit the merits of its 3D printing system. Using the Industrial robotic arm 3d printer, the bridge was printed off-site in little under two hours at the Simpliforge Printing facility and assembled on-site at Charvitha Meadows, Siddipet.

Prof Subramaniam said, "3D concrete printing is an emerging technology that has the potential for transforming the construction industry with the promise of rapid, efficient, and free-form construction."

Hari Krishna Jeedipalli, Managing Director, Simpliforge Creations, said the bridge as a testament to the capabilities of 3D construction printing technology and its potential applications in infrastructural requirements, defense, and disaster scenarios owing to its speed and ease.