IIT Hyderabad inks MoU with SCTIMST

Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) (An Institute of National Importance, Dept. of Science and Technology, Govt. of India) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) virtually with IIT Hyderabad (IITH), to collaborate in the field of Research of Mutual Interest along with faculty & student exchange. The two institutes of National Importance were already working together for some time in the field of Bio-medical Engineering, Medical Device Innovation and related area. This step confirms the strong connection between the two institutes and paves the wave for path-breaking innovation both in the Academics & Research front.



The two institutes of National Importance will focus on the following aspects in principle, not in total:

• Students exchange

• Faculty exchange

• Exchange in research

• Joint programmes

• Centre of excellence

Prof B S Murty, Director, IIT Hyderabad, said, “Inventing Innovating in Technology for Humanity” drives every effort IITH endeavours. Since our inception, we have had a strong focus on healthcare, be it the Department of Biomedical Engineering, Department of Biotechnology, Centre of Healthcare Entrepreneurship, Interdisciplinary MTech in Medical Device Innovation with AIG Hospital, MTech in Ophthalmic Engineering with LVPEI and MSc in Medical Physics with Basavatarakam. I am confident that this strategic collaboration with SCTIMST will increase our reach towards healthy humanity.”

Dr Sanjay Behari, Director, SCTIMST, said, “We have been working with IITH now for quite some. Optimizing the opportunity that this collaboration has brought, we would be glad to offer facilities to validate the various innovations IITH is working on. In addition, we also look forward to the joint program to develop skilled human resources in the field of Biomedical Engineering.”

Dr P V Mohanan, Scientist-G & Head, Division of Toxicology, Head, Department of Applied Biology, Biomedical Technology Wing, SCTIMST, witnessed the occasion along with Prof Renu John, Chair – Centre of Interdisciplinary Program, Prof Chandrashekhar Sharma, Dean (SRC) and Prof V Kanchana, Dean (Faculty), IITH.