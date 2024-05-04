CM raised reservation issue to divert attention from failures: Eatala

Hyderabad: Malkajgiri Lok Sabha BJP candidate Eatala Rajender on Friday lashed out at CM A Revanth Reddy for bringing up the issue of reservations to divert attention from his government's failure in implementing the six guarantees.

Addressing the media here, he expressed confidence in the party winning 12 LS seats in Telangana. He said that Congress under Reddy had announced six guarantees and more than 66 assurances during the Assembly elections, but could not fulfill any, other than free bus travel for women.

‘The schemes of Rs 2,500 for women, scooties for girl students, enhanced pension for the disabled and elderly, Rs 1 lakh and one tola gold under Kalyana Lakshmi were among the promises made to people. But the government failed to deliver them. Farmers could not get even the Rs 10,000 they were receiving under the Rythu Bandhu against the Congress-promised Rs 15,000/acre. The issue of reservations has been brought to divert people's attention from failures by spreading lies against BJP’.

Eatala said Sahu Maharaj had come up with the idea of reservations before independence. The Simon Commission's recommendations in 1927 to provide reservations for the poor and oppressed castes were ignored by the Congress. While Dr BR Ambedkar raised the issue of reservations at the round table conference in London, the Congress had never talked about it.

When former PM VP Singh proposed reservations they were opposed by ex-PM Rajiv Gandhi, Eatala recalled. “During the Vajpayee government a separate ministry for tribals was created. The party has not abolished reservations despite being in power for 30 years in Gujarat. The Modi government had provided constitutional status to the BC Commission; the party always supported SCs, STs and BCs,” he said.

"There are 27 OBCs, 12 SCs and eight tribals in the Modi Cabinet. Never in the past did the Congress government gave ministerial posts to SCs, STs and BCs. The BJP government had made Abdul Kalam (minority), Ramnath Kovind (Dalit) and Droupadi Murmu (Adivasi) as Presidents. The government also provided reservations for EWS among upper castes. It was in line with Modi's mission of 'Sab Ka Saath Sab Ka Vikas, Sab Ka Vishwas Sab Ka Prayas'; to deliver justice to all reducing inequalities,” he added.

He accused the Congress of spreading false propaganda against the party out of hatred, while highlighting that the Congress had amended the Constitution 106 times.

Eatala claimed that the CM, who earlier represented Malkjgiri constituency, was worried about losing the post if he fails to get Congress candidates to win in the upcoming LS elections.

He appealed to people from LB Nagar, Uppal, Malkajgiri, Medchal, Cantonment and Kukatpally constituencies to attend Union Home Minister Amit Shah's meeting at Parade Grounds at 5 PM on May 5.