Owaisi’s communal politics overshadow issues facing Hyd residents: Sameer

Hyderabad: Hyderabad DCC President and Congress candidate from Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency Mohammed Waliullah Sameer has strongly criticised the communal politics of AIMIM President and sitting MP Asaduddin Owaisi and claimed that Owaisi's focus on divisive politics had eclipsed the real issues affecting the lives of residents in the Old City of Hyderabad. Speaking to the media, Waliullah Sameer pointed out that AIMIM has held the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat since 1984, yet little has been done to address the area's development challenges. He highlighted that Asaduddin Owaisi, the current MP, has represented the constituency since 2004 but has yet to bring attention to the residents' pressing issues.

"Asaduddin Owaisi's political stature has grown to the point where it has overshadowed the needs and aspirations of the people of Hyderabad. While the media frequently covers his statements, he rarely speaks about the lack of development in Hyderabad. The residents are forced to live in a suffocated manner, unable to voice their demands or raise their grievances. This must change. Hyderabad should be treated like any other constituency that needs new projects and funding for development," he said.