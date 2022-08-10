IIT Mandi uses AI-enhanced research algorithm tools

Researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology, Mandi have used artificial intelligence-enhanced operation research tools to select wastewater management methods to meet the specific socio-economic needs of places and environments.

While selecting the most environment-friendly wastewater treatment technology, the study also helps to take large-scale decisions such as investments and socio-cultural policies. The findings of the research have also been published in the Journal of Cleaner Production. "While the choice of water treatment methods for a particular society was based on human intuition in the past, such an approach is no longer valid given the magnitude of the activity, the range of techniques available, the complexity of socio-economic fabric of today's society and several conflicting criteria that must be considered," said Satvasheel Powar, assistant professor at IIT Mandi.

To choose the appropriate technology (AT) for wastewater management, researchers employed tools that combine artificial intelligence (AI) and operations research (OR) concepts to help with the decision-making process.

"We have used a set of methods called Multi-Criteria Decision-Making (MCDM), that combine alternative decisions with quantitative and qualitative results in compact solutions. The team has used MSDM methods equipped with AI features of fuzzy logic to handle the uncertainties and 'vagaries' of the decision-making process," Powar said.

He further explained that the researchers first shortlisted available technologies based on availability and primary studies.