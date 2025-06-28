Inbox intelligence: Email etiquette for Gen Z

As Gen Z enters the professional world, they bring a refreshing authenticity to communication—but translating that into email, a medium rooted in formality, requires finesse. Unlike texting or social media, email often lacks visual cues and tone indicators, making clarity and professionalism essential. While there’s room for individuality, it must be balanced with respect for workplace norms. The way you write can shape how you’re perceived—by peers, managers, and clients alike. Mastering the principles of modern email etiquette helps ensure your message lands well, reflects your intent, and upholds your credibility, all while staying true to your voice.

Here are ten essential etiquette principles every Gen Z professional should master to ensure their emails reflect both their personality and their professionalism:

Know your audience and context

Adapt your tone based on who you’re emailing. A message to your manager or an external partner should sound different than one to a peer. Context is everything.

Use clear, informative subject lines

Avoid vague or playful phrasing. A strong subject line reflects the content and helps the recipient prioritize your message.

Let personality shine—but stay polished

Warmth and individuality don’t require ignoring grammar or punctuation. Express yourself clearly, and use emojis or informal language only when appropriate.

Start and end thoughtfully

Use greetings and closings that reflect respect for the setting. A simple “Hi [Name]” or “Good afternoon” followed by “Best regards” goes a long way.

Don’t overshare emotionally

Know when to keep things professional. Oversharing frustrations or personal issues via email can backfire or be misread.

Be brief—but not vague

Short emails are fine, but don’t skip clarity. Ensure your message includes the necessary context, a clear ask, and next steps.

Pause before sending

Review your message before hitting send—especially if it involves sensitive topics. A quick re-read can prevent miscommunication.

Respect timing and boundaries

Avoid late-night or weekend emails unless urgent. Not everyone shares the same digital rhythm, so be considerate of response expectations.

Include a simple, professional signature

Your email signature should include your full name, role, and contact info. Adding pronouns or relevant links is welcome when done neatly.

Use emotional intelligence

Gauge tone carefully. If unsure whether your message might come off as too casual or too sharp, lean toward a more measured, respectful approach.

Professional emails don’t require you to hide who you are—they just ask you to communicate with care. Knowing how to balance tone, clarity, and respect will help ensure your words reflect your strengths, not distract from them.

(The author is emotional and etiquette coach)