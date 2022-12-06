Indian-origin science teacher wins PM's prize in Australia

An Indian-origin teacher in Australia has received the 2022 Prime Minister's Prize for Excellence in Science Teaching in secondary schools. Melbourne-based Veena Nair, who is ViewBank College's Head of Technology and STEAM project leader, has been awarded for demonstrating practical application of STEAM to students, and how they can use their skills to make a real impact in the world. "To be recognised in the Prime Minister's prizes for science, I am deeply humbled. I am very grateful to my school, to my colleagues, to my students, and to my family," Nair said in a video message.

"Many people know about STEM -- science, technology, engineering and maths, but STEAM is with an A, which is for Art. Art brings in out of the box thinking, and it brings in creativity because students need steam skills to innovate, to become resilient and to take risks," she said.

As a leading educator in STEAM, Nair has more than 20 years of experience in teaching science-based subjects across India, the United Arab Emirates, and now Australia. Through her work, she has increased the number of students who receive first round offers to study engineering and technology subjects at university, especially young women and students from diverse backgrounds. Nair began her teaching career in Mumbai, where she provided computers to low socio-economic schools and taught students how to code. Nair's students participate in the Swinburne Youth Space Innovation Challenge -- a 10-week program that sees secondary students competing to create the best experiment to launch into space.