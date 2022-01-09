Innovating the customer way

Customer is most aptly defined as the king today in businesses of all kinds. Being the heart of an innovation driven metric, it's the customer who defines the ground rules. The guidelines may differ from entity to entity based on the sphere of operation, but the guidelines remain the same for all business ventures. In the quest to innovate and stand out, both the organization and the customer redefine the business proposition to benchmark and innovate for better results.



Nurturing customers through various innovation dynamics heightens the organizational experience to do better. When dealing with key customers or clientele, the focus on customers may not come easily. Driving innovation driven markets is a huge challenge and not all players acknowledge this fact.

Customers vary from business to business, expectations to expectations, and operate in diversifying spheres which vary from market to market. The questions that keep us pondering are how customers are a value-add, would they be open for innovation programs, are they open to challenges for positive results and willing to support organizations driven by innovation. Looking at the above facets, it's paramount to understand the root of an initiation drive on innovating with a defined goal and outcome.

Customer-centric innovation programs are a blue litmus test for the company's vision to strategise to make innovation a key parameter in the organization's growth trajectory. Focus on the end customer in an innovative market model constantly changing is a great challenge. Unless the action plan speaks of various parameters, the outcome may not be enriching. It lies on the company to choose the right players it wishes to associate with based on a growth vs result oriented innovation drive which builds the brand both short term and long term, new add-ons on products and services, enhancing the growth parameter by building equity and projecting a strong brand innovation.

Leadership is the key focus for this to generate outstanding results with persistent challenges all the way. An able leader will be able to pull out from uncertainties in the most testing time with tactical strategy and action plans.

With disruptive practices, most organizations are addressing innovation based on market centric and customer friendly ways. Knowing the present standing and exploring new pathways of disruptive engagements on result oriented innovation, a certain amount of mind mapping is crucial. Value Creation through a right mindset and ideas streamlining innovation, will have better outcomes.

Whether you're an established organization, an entrepreneur exploring the new market, an employee experimenting with new products and services, the right approach of innovation will produce better results. Innovation is an innovative approach for turning opportunities in the most pressing situations. Covering all strata of people from employees, entrepreneurs, organizations – big or small, it is an activity that generates the best results through a customer focused way. New divergent thinking, novel ideas, and practices by turning all opportunities to a resultant outcome, an unparalleled mindset of best practices focusing all competent workforce is the need of the hour. Whether you are an entrepreneur or an employee, the end goal is sustaining in the market through disruptive innovation.

Innovation is more than an idea being converted to a strategic practice. 75 per cent of leaders claim innovation ranked top amongst the business initiatives. The workforce opines that innovation is crucial for growth and sustenance of the company. Creating value through best innovative trends and practices, learning and unlearning, mind mapping techniques are crucial for the growth trajectory. From a powerful vision to a driven reality makes an innovation drive all the more successful.

Open innovation allows organizations of all sizes to explore new ideas from a market centric approach. Nurturing a diverse workforce results in company growth which is a boost to the workforce. Innovation is vital for everyone, focusing on the right impactful ideas, customer friendly approach, and addressing the competition. Attracting the right latent talent, implementing innovation driven programs, a creative approach adding value to all stakeholders, a market metrix to know the requirements.

The paradigm of good business is a mental framework that leaders and executives undertake to get work done with right results. The practicality of business that is employed during these times of uncertainty and rapid change has significant influence on every organization's capacity for change and innovation. With right practices and market centric customer friendly approach, there's bound to be good measurable scalable results by benchmarking through disruptive innovative trends.