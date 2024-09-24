INST researchers develop paper-based device to simplify sensing of contaminants

New Delhi : Researchers at the Institute of Nano Science and Technology (INST), Mohali, an institute of Department of Science and Technology, have developed a novel and cost-effective technique for fabricating paper-based devices.

The devices developed using an Advanced PAP (A-PAP) pen offer a practical alternative to conventional sensing methods that necessitate specialised equipment and expertise making it suitable for resource-limited settings, according to the Ministry of Science and Technology.

Paper-based devices have in recent years shown promise for point-of-care diagnostics with factors such as simplicity, cost-effectiveness, disposability, and mobility.

There are various methods for fabricating paper-based devices such as inkjet printing, wax printing, laser treatment, and correction pens.

However, these processes typically require complex instruments, and machinery or may require heating/drying steps which limits their accessibility in resource-limited settings.

The new fabrication technique using a PAP pen does not require any machinery or heating/drying steps and adopts a DIY approach, the ministry said.

The team used the A-PAP pen to fabricate two-dimensional (2D) paper-based devices for the chemical detection of heavy metal and nitrite. It does not require any sophisticated instrumentation or a heating step.

They also demonstrated the versatility of fabrication techniques for biological sensing using 2D lateral flow paper-based devices for the detection of dopamine.

Further, the technique also validated fabricating complex three-dimensional (3D) paper-based devices using a paper origami technique for heavy metals sensing.

“The ready-to-use devices can be fabricated in seconds, making them convenient for on-the-spot testing. Overall, this technique provides a valuable tool for creating affordable, efficient, and accessible chemical and biological testing solutions,” the ministry said.

The paper-based devices fabricated are distinguished by rapid, simple, and cost-effective fabrication and the DIY approach offers a low-cost solution particularly beneficial for developing countries and remote areas.

It enables rapid fabrication in around 10 seconds with a superior contact angle suitable for testing and sensing applications.

It also represents a cost-effective and user-friendly technique for identifying and quantifying contaminants in diverse matrices such as water and food.