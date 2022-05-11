  • Menu
Inviting applications for ICSSR offline CBP

Highlights

The last date for registration is May 14, 2022

IPE is organising an Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) sponsored Capacity Building Programme (CBP) on 'Management of Individual Behaviour for Social Good' for faculty members of Degree and PG Colleges and Universities and also for research scholars across India during May 23 - June 04, 2022 at IPE, Shamirpet Campus Hyderabad. This Programme is aimed at enhancing the research and teaching capabilities of faculty involved in imparting higher education.

Participation fee is waived off for the participants. Travel, accommodation and boarding expenditure of the participants will be covered from the funding provided by ICSSR. For registration and further details interested candidates can visit www.ipeindia.org or mail to [email protected]

