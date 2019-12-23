IPR needs to be patented for copyrights: Dr B K Sahu

Hyderabad: 'Students need to cultivate habit of solving problems with simple ideas that can be converted into solving innovations and these intellectual properties are to be patented so as to retain copyrights on them', said National Research Development Corporation (NRDC) Regional Head Dr B K Sahu.

He called upon the degree students at the Gopalapatnam Aditya Degree College on Saturday in the 'Workshop on Innovations' on the occasion of Mathematics Day, Late Srinivasa Ramanujam birth anniversary.

Dr. Sahu mentioned that that NRDC facilitates obtaining patents for deserving innovations free of cost and all the students as well as youngsters should avail the facility by focusing on getting patents rather than going for placements only so that they would be useful to society apart from themselves.

Earlier, senior management faculty K V Satya Prakash stressed that students need to be innovative for availing opportunities available at Innovation Valley set up on lines of the famous Silicon Valley and utilise the globally reputed Intellectual Property Expertise of Dr B K Sahu and other scientists.

While Principal K. Murali Mohana Rao presided over, Jaya Lakshmi proposed formal vote of thanks. Gopalapatnam Women's Campus of Aditya Degree College continued with the celebrations on the actual Birth Anniversary of Late Srinivasa Ramanujam in Sunday with competitions.