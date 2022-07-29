Job fair for MANUU students

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), Training and Placement cell in collaboration with Deccan Blasters is organising a Job Fair on August 1 at 11:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Sports Complex, MANUU Campus.

According to Dr Mohammed Yousuf Khan, I/c T & P Cell about 40 I.T. and Non I.T. companies are going to participate in this Job Fair for MANUU pass outs & final semester students.

Mohammed Mannanullah Khan, Chairman, Deccan Blasters is providing support in organising the job fair.

Candidates are advised to bring 10 sets of resumes. For more details contact 9848171044, 8374315052.