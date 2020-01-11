Kattankulathur: Focus on quality medical care

Kattankulathur: A total of 5884 students collected their medals, ranks, and degrees amid proud parents in a packed hall at the Special Convocation held at SRM Institute of Science & Technology, Kattankulathur.

Chief Guest of the event Dr. T S Ravikumar, President of AIIMS Mangalagiri, Andhra Pradesh congratulated students for having crossed this milestone. "As we stepped into 2020, a year of vision. SRMIST has given you a chance to create a new vision, so seized the day and enjoy it."

Echoing on the same line, Dr. Damodar Acharya, Former-Chairman, AICTE, New Delhi, and Former Director IIT Kharagpur, who was the guest of honor said, "Technology is fast changing. There is a sea of change in it every day and it is important to be able to cope up with it. Organ replacing and drug development are some of the most growing sectors. It is important for students to grow in these areas to be competent".

Vice-Chancellor of SRMIST, Dr. Sandeep Sancheti presented the Annual Report. The Convocation was held in the presence of Founder-Chancellor of SRM Institute of Science & Technology and Member of Parliament Lok Sabha, Dr T R Paarivendhar, President of SRMIST Dr P Sathyanarayanan, Vice President Dr R Shivakumar, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Dr TP Ganesan, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Dr R Balasubramanian, Registrar Dr N Sethuraman, Members of the Board of Management, Members of the Academic Council among others.