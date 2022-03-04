Lessons from war for all

The ongoing and avoidable war between Russia and Ukraine is unfortunate. Russia has started it all in the interests of her people, the U S and other countries have supported Ukraine for their selfish ends. Countries sitting on the fence like India however have a few lessons to learn from these 'seen and unseen' developments. Even the general public like us have something to learning from this war.



Thousands of our students stranded in the war zone have many bitter and sad stories and experiences to narrate. Who is to be held accountable for this sad state of affairs? All governments and international bodies have bungled the things, to say the least. These stories are like eye openers and life lessons for our prospective students who have plans to study medicine and other professional courses abroad.

Here are a few simple but important things to be noted by our students…

Once they select the country of their destiny, students must know something about the climatic conditions, culture habits of people, political policies and international inclinations of the governments there.



Once they go to these study places, students should gain some sound knowledge about the topography of their city or town, about important landmarks and places therein. This knowledge helps them a lot in their quotidian rituals and in times of emergencies as well.

Again possessing a good hold on English language and gaining some working knowledge in the local language do make their stay comfortable and enjoyable and help them in their studies also. Years ago some Telugu medium students of biological sciences from our college had gone on a botanical tour to Mysore gardens and its surrounding places. There RTA officials seized the vehicles of our students for some reasons. Neither the students nor their teachers could talk English to extricate themselves from the bad situation. This taught us a lesson and our management decided to send a teacher from the English Department with our students on tours.

Students belonging to one state or areas, must form a close association and a self-help group in every sense of the term. They had better if they choose one of their teachers as a mentor of their group throughout their stay. They must interact with one another periodically and share their experiences and be always on guard.

It would be utterly useful if our students in small group contribute some money every month to pool up a common reserve fund. Such ready funds can be used for students in times of urgent needs like medical emergency. Sometime ago, when an Indian student in America died in a road accident, other students found it very hard and difficult to collect money for sending his body back home. The parents of the students in each group must also be in constant touch with one another. This will go a long way in forging friendly rapports among the students and their parents and come handy in difficult times.

In times of natural calamities on large scale and man-made situations like the present war, students must stay together and face all things with a bold face. The cooperation and coordination among themselves will embolden them as a group and ready them for a collective action. Such togetherness and sense of belonging among students backed by the encouragement from parents and support from officials would be like a loadstar to navigate them to safer shores when it warrants.

It seems that it may take a couple of months for normalcy to return in the war torn country. Till then medicos and other students who are back home must prevail on their respective State Governments to permit them to attend local institutions till classes resumed in their colleges. Their meetings and interactions with local students and teachers will cement a mutually beneficial connection and a symbiotic relationship among students.

Last but not the least. Governments, our embassies and officials must realize that these students are our national assets and the future of our country. Therefore they must support these students in all possible ways and in sun and shower.

(The writer is retired HOD department of English, S B V Degree College, Badvel)