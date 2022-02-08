'Life of bread' a unique activity for students

The Jasudben ML School in Khar, organised its first-ever 'Life of bread' online activity to teach students from grades I to IV about different types of breads in India and the world over in a fun and creative way.

The unique 'Life of Bread' activity aimed to acquaint students of the primary section on a deeper level with breads from around the world—India, America, Europe and Asia—by integrating activities related to them with subjects learned in the classroom like Maths, English, Art, Science, Gujarati, amongst others.

Moreover, along with creating awareness about breads in other countries, the activity also aimed to familiarise the students with the culture, people and food habits around the world. The students of grade I wer taught about a variety of Indian breads found across the length and breadth of the country that included chapatti, puri, roti, thepla, puran poli, appam, dosa, baati, cheela, kachori, naan, khakra, bhakri, sanna, dhebra, sheermal, litti and many other types. While the map marking in EVS enriched their geographical knowledge as they picked a bread of their choice and spoke about its place of origin, the reason for its consumption in that area and its nutritional value, creating collages in Art using different types of Indian breads and toppings like sauces, fruits or vegetables helped them explore their creative sides.

"We endeavoured to bring a fun twist to each subject that the students learn in the classroom with interesting well-rounded activities related to bread—an everyday staple food. Moreover, to ensure maximum participation from everyone—a student was selected for only one out of the multiple activities," said Neha Srivastava, Head of Primary Section, JML School

"The 'Life of bread' activity aimed to achieve the same by not only helping students discover the origin stories of breads, their nutrition value and how various kinds of breads are eaten differently in different countries but also by encouraging them to explore diverse global cultures," said Damayanti Bhattacharya - the Principal of JML School