Like Lee Kuan Yew, Chandrababu Naidu epitomises visionary leadership

It is truly inspiring to witness the remarkable similarities between Lee Kuan Yew, the founding father and visionary architect of modern Singapore, and N. Chandrababu Naidu, who has been rebuilding Andhra Pradesh from the ground after the state’s painful bifurcation. Both leaders have demonstrated visionary thinking, indomitable will, and relentless drive to steer their respective regions toward prosperity defying all odds.

During Naidu’s recent visit to Singapore for the World Cities Summit, several Singaporean dignitaries, including then Finance Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, drew striking parallels between the leadership styles of Lee Kuan Yew and Naidu. Lee Kuan Yew transformed Singapore from a struggling third-world country into a first-world economic powerhouse within a few decades. Likewise, Naidu has taken on the herculean task of rebuilding the residual Andhra Pradesh, which was left bleeding after bifurcation, and is now steadily propelling toward becoming a leading state in India.

The visionary governance, innovative reforms, and futuristic planning under Naidu’s leadership during 2014–2019 were widely admired. The people of Singapore were already aware of his transformative governance. Both Lee and Naidu are known for setting ambitious goals and pursuing them with strategic acumen. Their perseverance and purpose-driven governance saved their respective regions from decline and enabled them to thrive.

Naidu’s four-day visit to Singapore, focused on attracting investments to Andhra Pradesh, which is testament to his proactive approach. Upon arrival, Telugu families in Singapore welcomed him and Minister Nara Lokesh with traditional fervour and treated them to classical Kuchipudi and kolatam renditions. Around 2,500 members of the Telugu diaspora gathered to meet the Chief Minister, who graciously interacted with every individual and posed for photographs for posterity.

Naidu and Lokesh held back-to-back meetings with representatives of various global organizations, explaining the state’s positive investment climate and inviting them to become stakeholders in the State’s development. As part of an overwhelming 26 official engagements, they visited several key projects and studied the best practices for implementation back home. The Indian High Commissioner to Singapore, Shilpak Ambule, extended full support to the delegation.

Notably, the Chief Minister engaged in critical discussions with leaders of major companies such as Temasek Holdings, CapitaLand Investment (India), Mandai Wildlife Group, and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation. These conversations centred on industrial development, port-led infrastructure and logistics. Naidu presented Andhra Pradesh’s economic potential through a detailed PP presentation highlighting the state’s resources, strategic location, and pro-industry policies.

As a result of Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government’s chaotic and investor-unfriendly policies, Andhra Pradesh’s brand image had taken a severe beating. Naidu and Lokesh’s tireless efforts during this visit were specifically aimed at restoring confidence among global investors. The trip proved instrumental in reigniting interest among international industrial giants to set up operations in the state. The new industrial policies introduced by Naidu’s government are already instilling confidence in investors, both domestic and foreign.

Andhra Pradesh is now poised to become a prime investment destination. With a growth target of over 15 per cent, the State’s focus on ease of doing business and proactive governance is expected to trigger a fresh wave of industrialisation. The state government is working toward creating 20 lakh jobs within five years, fulfilling its electoral promise and laying golden paths for the youth.

The Chief Minister also laid out region-specific industrial and trade development plans and emphasised the strategic importance of Andhra Pradesh’s vast 974-km coastline. Six ports are operational, and four more are in the pipeline. Integrated development plans involving road, rail, and inland water transport are being pursued to foster port-based industries.

Naidu assured the CEOs and investors he met that the government would provide all necessary infrastructure. “Now is the right time to invest in Andhra Pradesh,” he reiterated.

His vision is to transform Andhra Pradesh into a logistics hub along the East Coast, leveraging its long coastline and deep-water ports.

Naidu's efforts to restore the state’s credibility, rekindle ties with Singapore, and chart a new course for Andhra Pradesh’s economic revival are commendable. As the state gears up to host the Partnership Summit 2025 in Visakhapatnam on November 14–15, the focus will be on reimagining the state’s industrial landscape.

The entire nation is now watching Andhra Pradesh with renewed interest. After five years of stagnation, the state is poised to rise again Phoenix-like. The government is exploring every possible avenue to ensure financial empowerment and economic resurgence.

Indeed, it is a matter of great pride that a visionary like Chandrababu Naidu is drawing comparisons with none other than Lee Kuan Yew. Both leaders—through their foresight, discipline, and determination—have proven how transformational leadership can change and rewrite a region’s destiny.

(The writer represents Vizianagaram in the Lok Sabha)