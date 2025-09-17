LinkedIn 2025 MBA Rankings: ISB shines at 5th, IIM Calcutta, Ahmedabad, and Bangalore also listed

The Indian School of Business (ISB) has secured the 5th position in LinkedIn’s 2025 Top MBA list, reflecting its continued excellence in shaping careers and leadership. The list, which evaluates global MBA programs based on factors such as hiring demand, career advancement, network strength, leadership potential, and diversity, highlights institutions that best support long-term professional growth.

This year, ISB climbed from the 6th position in 2024, while the Indian Institute of Management (IIM)-Ahmedabad moved up to 17th from 19th. New entrants in the Top 20 include IIM-Calcutta at 16th and IIM-Bangalore at 20th, marking a significant recognition of Indian management education on the global stage. Stanford University retained the top spot, followed by Harvard University, INSEAD, and the University of Pennsylvania.

According to LinkedIn data, the share of senior leaders with an MBA has increased by 32%, and entrepreneurs with the degree have risen by 87% since 2010, underscoring the relevance of MBA programs in today’s career landscape.

Nirajita Banerjee, Senior Managing Editor and Career Expert at LinkedIn News India, emphasized the importance of networking and personal growth through an MBA. “Choosing an MBA is one of the most important investments you’ll make in yourself. Curriculum is one part, but the networks, confidence, and sense of possibility that come with an MBA can shape your career for decades,” she said. She added that LinkedIn’s list aims to guide professionals and students toward programs that combine skill-building with robust career support.

Madan Pillutla, Dean and Professor at ISB, highlighted the role of the one-year Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in fostering leadership and adaptability. “An MBA is the best degree for someone looking to accelerate their career, broaden their horizons, and unlock leadership opportunities across various sectors,” he remarked.

He added that ISB’s growing alumni network of over 20,000 professionals worldwide is a testament to the program’s enduring impact.

Expert tips for MBA aspirants

LinkedIn’s career expert, Nirajita Banerjee, offered the following advice for professionals pursuing an MBA to maximize career prospects:

• Collect connections, not just credits: Actively build networks through events and professional platforms like LinkedIn.

• Master the art of collaboration: Treat group projects as opportunities to refine communication and problem-solving skills.

• Document skill-building journeys: Share learnings and projects on LinkedIn to build expertise and visibility.

• Look beyond classroom learning: Participate in competitions, clubs, and extracurricular activities to develop leadership and presentation skills.

• Apply learning in real time: Gain experience through internships, leadership roles, and part-time opportunities to stand out in a competitive job market.

This recognition reinforces the value of MBA programs in preparing professionals to lead, innovate, and adapt in an ever-evolving global landscape.