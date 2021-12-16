Making smarter career choices

Choices are many but the ones that have the most positive or negative impact on our professional lives is making a career decision. The decision is hard as the innate understanding of whether we choose the one that befits our overall personality, strengths and weakness would match the innate passion says it all.



Career moves speak of our potential in a given preferred area so that the best output is culminated in reality. So how do we make the right choices? Our instinct defines our core interests and inclination to opt for a career which meets our passion, zeal and the determination to face any challenge to obtain the goal.

Some approaches in making the right professional moves for a happy career life:

: Know your purpose and passion

: Evaluate skill-sets and be open to ideas

: Make informed decisions

: Set goals both long and short term

: Shed all fears and face challenges head along

: Let your value systems integrate with both the professional and personal realms

: Be clear of the end goal with a crystal-clear vision statement

: Exploring various interests which will multiply your growth

Career assessment is an art and technique. It's paramount to do a self-evaluation of our caliber and talent potential before embarking on a job hunting. Are we sure of our strengths and weaknesses, are we evaluating the talent matrix to perform better and build our capabilities further in line with any job which is challenging, needs multiple skill sets to perform and sustain in the most competitive industries? Are we looking at varied options that match our talents? Do we take the advice of mentors and other authorities whose insight would add value to our career decisions?

As one picks up good experience, the decisions will be more prudent. With work exposure, skilling and internship, one learns and gains an insight into the job. It's always good to enjoy the work craft rather than getting carried away with titles. With good dedication, determination and exposure comes job satisfaction. It's important to also be extremely dedicated, and to decide whether you're able to commit to working long hours and can deal with the pressure that comes with these particular types of careers. It's also good to be balanced rather than setting too high expectations and being disappointed.

Career Planning is a rather delicate stage until one settles down in his or her area of interest in the professional realm. All of us want careers of our choice but when hit hard we realize all our aspirations can't be converted to real life goals. Nevertheless, having a wide list based on our talents and aspirations will help. If one is not able to pursue a goal when wanted one must look at other options rather than wait for something to happen. Goals have to be realized from the aspirational factor and then one can start enjoying the process. With good talent and honing it constantly, one can excel being open to more opportunities and embracing risks. Good forward planning, analyzing problems efficiently and astute planning will fetch good results.

Key pointers

v Assess our own interests

v Know our potential caliber

v Explore diverse areas on priority

v Enhance exposure and training

v Identify prospective areas of interests

v Enhance social and latent learning

Planning a career move is crucial for a number of reasons. It's required on a job and off a job as well. The thrust is on exploring the right avenues for building one's career growth. Choosing a career is a very important decision in one's life. A lot of time evaluating the right career choices to job avenues is done through good decisions. Exploring different streams will widen the choices for someone looking for ample growth in various sectors.

Making informed decisions is a key skill by itself. SWOT analysis would address the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats. Goals are planned for both the long term and short-term period. Some are attainable while some are not. It's always good to assess the various parameters while choosing a goal that would keep one happy and perform well. A good back-end plan will also help in any delicate situation when one has to objectively look at options. As this is a process, the contributions have to be assessed constantly to deliver what is promised.

Whether a student or young professional, to make a career mark is extremely challenging. One has to turn the tide in his or her favour by facing challenges to make a standing. With only the right spirit of ideas, which have to be converted to actionable goals, one can objectively attain various goals. There is no shortcut however, one should stay focused and work both harder and smarter to reach the aspirations.