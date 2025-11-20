Manthan 2025: A conclave on innovation and sustainable business transformation

IIM Kashipur’s annual flagship conclave, Manthan 2025, focused on the theme “Innovation Unleashed: Redefining Business to Shape a Sustainable Future.” The event brought together industry leaders, innovators and strategic thinkers to spotlight how organisations can translate ideas into long-term, sustainable business transformation.

In the opening address, Prof. Utkarsh, Chairperson – Placements & Corporate Relations, underscored the rising importance of purpose-driven innovation. He noted that innovation today is not merely disruptive but anchored in responsible value creation. Adding to this, Prof. Deepak Verma, also Chairperson – Placements & Corporate Relations, highlighted the need for leaders who can think critically, innovate boldly, and integrate sustainability into every business decision.

The conclave featured insightful discussions from experts across sectors. Dhanur Oberai stressed that creativity grows from passion and experimentation, while. Rohit Gulati emphasised the power of honest storytelling in driving sustainable innovation. Rupali Gupta presented a technology-focused perspective, urging innovators to build solutions that scale responsibly without adding financial or technical strain.

Addressing long-term thinking, Subir Hazra noted that sustainable ideas demand time and intentional investment. Sarang Kanchan encouraged identifying core problems and leveraging organisational strengths wisely. Manish Mittal reminded participants that innovation relies on people and requires an ecosystem where experimentation, quick learning and clear execution thrive. Innovation’s evolving nature was echoed by Brijesh Modi who said that today’s breakthroughs soon become routine. Subhanish Malhotra highlighted HR’s role in enabling cross-functional collaboration and embedding sustainability into culture. Hariram V. M spoke about purpose-led workplaces that attract mission-driven talent, and Sahdev Vyas clarified that finance and technology, especially AI, are enablers of sustainable innovation.

In his concluding remarks, Prof. Kunal Ganguly, Dean Development, stated that true innovation aligns purpose with scalability and sustainability. Manthan 2025 reaffirmed IIM Kashipur’s commitment to experiential learning and its mission to nurture leaders capable of shaping responsible, future-ready organisations.