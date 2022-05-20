MANUU announces 'Video Documentary' competition on Urdu Journalism

The Department of Mass Communication and Journalism, Maulana Azad National Urdu University is organizing various competitions and events throughout the year as part of 'Bicentenary Celebrations of Urdu Journalism' under the title 'Karwaan-e-Urdu Sahafat - Celebrating 200 years of Urdu Journalism: 1822 -2022'. The 'Video Documentary Film Competition' is one of these event for which entries are open from May 30 to October 15, 2022.

The participants can submit their entries through the Google Form link https://forms.gle/kt1ukX4rchjKvnEJ8. The best documentary film will be awarded with a cash prize of Rs. 20,000/- in the valedictory function of Bicentenary Celebrations in the month of November 2022 and best video documentary films will also be screened on the occasion.According to Prof Ehtesham Ahmed Khan, Dean, School of MCJ, Students pursuing Journalism and Mass Communication course from any College, State or Central Universities, Documentary Filmmakers, Media Professionals or any individual/film enthusiast can participate in the competition.

The competition will provide students, media professional, amateur journalists to make video documentaries on the contribution of Urdu Journalism in freedom movement, social and political reforms, its development in different regions, the sacrifices of eminent personalities and covering a variety of issues that reflects past and present scenario, he said. These Films will be shared on 'Social Media' and will also be stored on a dedicated 'Website' of 'Bicentenary Celebrations of Urdu Journalism' going to be launched in the month of October, 2022, so, that the future generations may get benefited.

The participants must prepare a Good Script, may choose appropriate /innovative Title of their Video. The film may be produced preferably in Urdu or Hindustani language but the entries in Hindi and English language are also accepted.

The documentary of maximum 20 minutes duration and quality of HD with High Resolution can be send at e-mail [email protected] through wetransfer.com. For themes and other details visit website manuu.edu.in. For Query or Clarification Mr. Mohamad Tahir Queshi, Assistant Professor, Department of MCJ, MANUU can be reached on email [email protected] or on number 9873220786.